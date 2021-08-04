Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Boosted by First Command Bank

First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 488.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.1% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $76.07 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

