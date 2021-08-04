Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pharvaris N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies, including novel, small molecule bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications. Pharvaris N.V. is based in ZUG, Switzerland. “

Separately, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $520.27 million and a PE ratio of -2.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69. Pharvaris has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $42.86.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Equities research analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHVS. General Atlantic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,716,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,910,000. venBio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,447,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,897,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,811,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

