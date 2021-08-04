PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.48

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 483396 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCG. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PG&E has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

Get PG&E alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PG&E by 656.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.