Pflug Koory LLC Takes $147,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,523 shares of company stock valued at $18,162,509 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock opened at $770.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $709.65. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $572.46 and a fifty-two week high of $771.11. The firm has a market cap of $145.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Argus increased their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $790.71.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

