Pflug Koory LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $124.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.89. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

