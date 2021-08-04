Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 2.3% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North American Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 233,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $45.40. 1,085,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,597,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.07. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $45.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

