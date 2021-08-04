Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. Perion Network updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.51. The company had a trading volume of 21,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,966. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $626.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PERI shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

