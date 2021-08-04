Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.75 and last traded at $17.80. 3,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 442,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 3.53.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,421,000 after buying an additional 130,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 45,406 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 947.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 220,238 shares during the last quarter. Lasry Marc acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 26,578 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn Virginia Company Profile (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

