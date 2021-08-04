Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives $20.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $21.68 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,869,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,406,000 after acquiring an additional 167,507 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 158,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 90,576 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,172,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,975,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

