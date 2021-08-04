Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Pearson in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 694,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 67,913 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,469,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Pearson alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pearson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

PSO stock opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Pearson plc has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $12.39.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Pearson’s payout ratio is presently 102.70%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.