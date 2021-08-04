PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Announces $0.08 Dividend

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of PCM opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. PCM Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PCM Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of PCM Fund worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

