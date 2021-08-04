PAYCENT Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. One PAYCENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $98,854.15 and approximately $20.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00061428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $339.49 or 0.00850270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00044473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00095016 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

