Parker-Hannifin (PH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post earnings of $4.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PH stock opened at $309.43 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $180.14 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $303.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.07.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $2,435,139.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,585,545.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

