Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 146,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 103,520 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 598,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after buying an additional 74,995 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IPI opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $39.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.36.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

