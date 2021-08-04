Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $360,000 Investment in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,399,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,395,000 after acquiring an additional 27,939 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,297,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,214,000. 24.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $57.75.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 572.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MARA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

