Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 15,137 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.06% of Dorian LPG worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPG. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 842.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 2,422.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,079.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPG opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $541.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 32.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.