Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.28. The company had a trading volume of 17,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.53. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $1,294,762.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $25,158.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,987 shares of company stock worth $3,344,274. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

