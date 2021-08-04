Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Stock Holdings Raised by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,149 shares during the quarter. Owl Rock Capital comprises about 2.0% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Owl Rock Capital worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $4,724,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

ORCC stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.26. 10,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $709,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,754,553 shares in the company, valued at $577,899,561.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 43,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $613,773.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,804,553 shares in the company, valued at $575,344,197.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,106,300 shares of company stock worth $16,075,232 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.