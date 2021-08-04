Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.63

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.63 and last traded at $90.33, with a volume of 17112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.55.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.91.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

