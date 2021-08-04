Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $31.83 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 226.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,403 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $31,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.89.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CAT traded down $4.03 on Wednesday, hitting $204.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.51. The company has a market cap of $112.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $130.67 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.