Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 1,280 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $21,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Public Storage by 373.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Public Storage by 62.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $3.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $305.80. The stock had a trading volume of 44,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,309. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $186.23 and a 12 month high of $316.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PSA has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.73.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

