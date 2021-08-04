Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,650 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Oracle were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 21,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,675,000 shares of company stock valued at $447,896,000. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.92. 212,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,764,384. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $91.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.16. The firm has a market cap of $251.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen upped their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.31.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

