Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,644 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Strs Ohio increased its position in Option Care Health by 64.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the first quarter worth $190,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the first quarter worth $202,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the first quarter worth $226,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 425.89 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Charles Rademacher bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $40,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OPCH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

