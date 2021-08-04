ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives $47.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.14.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,506,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,603. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.04. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.49.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1,305.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,847,000 after buying an additional 6,231,226 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $134,188,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,250,000 after buying an additional 2,586,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,393,000 after buying an additional 2,254,847 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,841,000 after buying an additional 1,327,940 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

