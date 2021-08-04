ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

OGS traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $74.88. 186,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,271. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $82.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

