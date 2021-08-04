ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.680-$3.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ONE Gas also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.68-3.92 EPS.

Shares of OGS traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.86. 4,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,044. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $82.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.81.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. Mizuho upped their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.33.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

