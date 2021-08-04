Omni Market Capitalization Achieves $1.97 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $529.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $3.50 or 0.00008827 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.36 or 0.00362016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000670 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Omni

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,247 coins and its circulating supply is 562,931 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.