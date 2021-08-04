Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) will report ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.63). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11).

OLMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olema Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $60.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,102,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,332,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $139,204.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,656.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,513 over the last ninety days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $96,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $199,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.