Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) will report ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.63). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11).

OLMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olema Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $60.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,102,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,332,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $139,204.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,656.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,513 over the last ninety days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $96,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $199,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

