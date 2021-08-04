Old Port Advisors Increases Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 113.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

