Old Port Advisors Has $649,000 Position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Old Port Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,742 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors owned about 0.19% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYG. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYG opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

