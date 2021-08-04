Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Okta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.36). Okta posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on OKTA. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $756,690.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,316.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,400 shares of company stock valued at $34,074,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 633.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Okta by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $244.46. 16,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,459. Okta has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.71. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of -99.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

