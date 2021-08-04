Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Short Interest Down 12.4% in July

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the June 30th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 38,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 265.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

ODC stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,352. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $262.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.60. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $38.47.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 5.62%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

