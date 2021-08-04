Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.37. Sell-side analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUP. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $693,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the period. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

