Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) & Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) and Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oak Street Health and Sharecare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Street Health $882.77 million 17.43 -$187.99 million ($0.55) -116.20 Sharecare N/A N/A -$17.38 million N/A N/A

Sharecare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oak Street Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Sharecare shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oak Street Health and Sharecare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Street Health 0 1 14 0 2.93 Sharecare 0 0 2 0 3.00

Oak Street Health currently has a consensus target price of $69.42, suggesting a potential upside of 8.62%. Sharecare has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.28%. Given Sharecare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sharecare is more favorable than Oak Street Health.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Street Health and Sharecare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Street Health -24.18% -60.50% -21.70% Sharecare N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sharecare beats Oak Street Health on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

