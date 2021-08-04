O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Announces Earnings Results

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OI traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.61. 45,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

