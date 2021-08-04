NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives C$4.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVA shares. Stifel Firstegy upgraded NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NuVista Energy stock opened at C$3.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.46. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.61 and a 52 week high of C$4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$767.87 million and a P/E ratio of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$151.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$120.20 million. Analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 167,272 shares in the company, valued at C$410,652.76.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

