Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) Short Interest Down 18.2% in July

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter.

JTD stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,983. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

