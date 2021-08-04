Nuveen Senior Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NSL)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of NSL traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $5.76. 2,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,249. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $6.00.
About Nuveen Senior Income Fund
See Also: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.