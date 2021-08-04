Nuveen Senior Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NSL)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NSL traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $5.76. 2,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,249. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

