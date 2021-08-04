Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.30. 3,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,915. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $15.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18.
About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
