Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.79. 736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,552. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $11.97.
About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.