Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.79. 736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,552. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $11.97.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

