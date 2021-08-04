Northstar Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,217 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of QYLD opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.39. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th.

