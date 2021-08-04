Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (NIDB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 6th

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB) declared a dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NIDB opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.54. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $48.00.

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company provides various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

