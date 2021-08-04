Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (NIDB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 6th

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB) declared a dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.
Shares of OTCMKTS NIDB opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.54. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $48.00.
About Northeast Indiana Bancorp
