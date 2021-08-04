Nokian Renkaat Oyj’s (NKRKY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NKRKY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DNB Markets raised Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Nokian Renkaat Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Nokian Renkaat Oyj alerts:

Shares of NKRKY traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.89. 358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.34. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $21.19.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.