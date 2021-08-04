NFTX Trading 89.7% Higher This Week (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last week, NFTX has traded 89.7% higher against the dollar. NFTX has a market capitalization of $74.59 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX coin can now be bought for approximately $158.59 or 0.00400681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NFTX

NFTX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,340 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

