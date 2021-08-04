NFTLootBox (LOOT) Market Capitalization Achieves $813,292.95

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for about $35.99 or 0.00091179 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $813,292.95 and approximately $359,481.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00047938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00101562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00144636 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,448.78 or 0.99947538 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $334.28 or 0.00846929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

