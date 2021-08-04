Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 92.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,327 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,716 shares of company stock valued at $718,237. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NXST shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

NXST opened at $147.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.42 and a 1 year high of $163.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

