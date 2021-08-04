NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NHF)

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE:NHF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,219. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67.

In other NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 2,600 shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $37,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,489.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James D. Dondero purchased 14,737 shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $211,033.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,015.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 54,874 shares of company stock valued at $779,632 in the last three months.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

