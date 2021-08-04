Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Receives $9.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on NEXA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.20 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $4,726,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. 7.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEXA opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $12.58.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

