Newton Trading 31.1% Higher This Week (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One Newton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a total market capitalization of $11.42 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Newton has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00047263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00099136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00141349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,272.07 or 1.00174587 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002657 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.72 or 0.00833380 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Newton

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

