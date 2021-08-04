New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 800 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 44.8% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 97,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,004,000 after buying an additional 987,591 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,409,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,735,000 after buying an additional 31,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ZBH. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.33.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $153.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.65. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.15 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.